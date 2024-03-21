WATCH: Emergency services scrambled to crash outside Green Posts pub in Portsmouth
Emergency services have been scrambled to the scene of a crash outside a pub.
The collision took place outside Green Posts in London Road, Hilsea, this afternoon. Video footage shows police, paramedics in ambulances and a fire engine at the scene.
Traffic has been slightly disrupted but is starting to move freely.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said police were called to the area at 4.13pm following a crash involving two vehicles.
He added that minor injuries were reported at the scene.