WATCH: Emergency services scrambled to crash outside Green Posts pub in Portsmouth

Emergency services have been scrambled to the scene of a crash outside a pub.
By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Mar 2024, 17:19 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 17:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The collision took place outside Green Posts in London Road, Hilsea, this afternoon. Video footage shows police, paramedics in ambulances and a fire engine at the scene.

The scene outside Green Posts in London Road, Hilsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman.The scene outside Green Posts in London Road, Hilsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
The scene outside Green Posts in London Road, Hilsea. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Traffic has been slightly disrupted but is starting to move freely.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said police were called to the area at 4.13pm following a crash involving two vehicles.

He added that minor injuries were reported at the scene.

Related topics:Emergency servicesPolice