Shoppers give helping hand to families during cost-of-living crisis

Sally Codling founded the charity in 2020 to help families in Portsmouth and Havant who were having difficulties affording clothes for their children.

The charity collected pre-loved clothes through its Facebook group, and it has made more than 1,400 donators so far.

However, the items that KidsClothesLine didn’t receive much of were new underwear, socks and pyjamas.

With the number of referrals made to the charity by health professionals, schools and local children’s services increasing, the Tesco Fratton Park Extra stepped in to help.

The store offered the organisation the opportunity to go in, raise awareness about its work, and collect donations from customers.

In addition, the store’s clothing team put together a rail of underwear and socks for various children’s age groups so that customers could choose an item and then pay at the till before donating it.

Nearly £200 was collected and about £300 worth of goods was donated by the store’s customers and its colleagues.

Sally said: “Our team of six volunteers were delighted to be invited to come to Tesco Fratton Park. Our charity is a great way of recycling clothes, as one family passes on their clothes through us to another, which keeps clothes out of landfill.

“However, we obviously can’t pass on second-hand pants and socks, so we are very grateful for any new donations that people can help with. Tesco customers were so generous, and we can’t thank them enough for supporting us.”

More than 450 referrals have been made to KidsClothesLine so far this year, and in recent years Tesco Fratton Park Extra has made a number of regular clothing donations to Sally and her volunteers.

Gemma Morrison, the store’s Community Champion, said: “I am thrilled that the KidsClothesLine team came into the store, giving them the opportunity to collect donations and spread the word about the amazing work Sally and her team do.

“Given the current cost-of-living crisis, more families who don’t qualify for extra support are really struggling to make ends meet, so I hope the support of our colleagues and generous customers will help many more children.”