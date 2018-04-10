Show is celebrating four decades riding the crest of a wave

AN ANNUAL show that has given centre stage to thousands of youngsters will be celebrating its 40th anniversary this week.

The Gosport Gang Show is a collaborative performance between Scouts and Guides in Fareham and Gosport.

13/4/2017 (EP)''The 39th annual Gosport Gang Show is currently taking place at Ferneham Hall in Fareham from Wednesday 12th to Saturday 15th April.''Picture: Sarah Standing (170497-9650) PPP-170413-174344001

Mixing music, dance and comedy sketches, the event has been a mainstay of family entertainment for four decades.

Now, in celebration of the past 40 years, the show is pulling out all the stops to take audiences on a journey through time with this year’s performance, which always includes the Gang Show anthem Riding Along on the Crest of a Wave.

Not only have the organisers invited back performers from years gone by, but the youngsters on stage will be performing pieces from the show’s rich history.

Publicity coordinator Angie Sherpherdson says that the show – being held at Ferneham Hall in Fareham – is one not to be missed.

She said: ‘We are really looking forward to this year’s performance, and to welcoming back people from past shows as well.

‘Over the 40 years we have easily had more than 3,000 children take to the stage, which is truly staggering.

‘In that time we have seen so many people really come out of their shells and shine in the spotlight.

‘Some of them start performing at the age of eight, so we get the chance to watch them grow and change as a person over the years.

‘It is a really special feeling.

‘We are doing a mix of old and new stuff to capture the whole history of the show. The number of people in each show varies from year to year, but we’re looking at more than 100 people this time around.’

This year’s Gosport Gang Show will feature six performances – with the first taking place tomorrow at 1.30pm.

Angie said: ‘The rehearsals have been fantastic; everyone seems to really be enjoying learning about the shows of the past and what has been done before.

‘We have been rehearsing since September and it has been great fun.

‘We also have a lot of volunteers behind the stage that have helped in a big way – it is a real community effort and a family event.

‘We have grandparents who performed at the show many years ago who are seeing their grandchildren get involved, which is beautiful to see and wonderful to be a part of.

‘Everyone is really excited to get on stage and perform for what is set to be a great anniversary celebration.’

The show is running from April 11 to April 14. For tickets, go to gosportgangshow.co.uk.