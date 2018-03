Have your say

St Mary’s Church, Fratton, hosted For the Love of Portsmouth – a day focussing on how residents can look after Portsmouth and do their bit to combat climate change.

Portsmouth Christian Aid Action Group organised the event to highlight the impact of pollution on the things we cherish.

Lorraine Drinkwater and Rev Canon Bob White,at the Christian Aid stand Picture: Keith Woodland

There were lots of family-friendly activities, reflections and displays to help people understand how climate change affects them.

The tower was open for the public to climb and enjoy the views.

Joyce Fitzjohn and Shirley Rudder handed out green hearts and heart-shaped stickers to share Picture: Keith Woodland

Members of the Portsmouth Friends of the Earth at their stand tackling the quality of air in Portsmouth. Jane Di Dino, Paul Hinchliffe and Janice Attrill Picture: Keith Woodland

Jessica Goldberger with David Chatterton watch Rhys Chatterton, 6, play with animal figures and learns of the threats to wildlife from the melting ice caps Picture Keith Woodland