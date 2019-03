A goal from Ben Close in the 40th minute put Pompey 1-0 up against the hosts before half-time, before Brett Pitman doubled the Blues’ tally in the 79th minute.

1. Jamal Lowe Shrewsbury v Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Kenny Jackett Shrewsbury v Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Kenny Jackett Shrewsbury v Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Matt Clarke Shrewsbury v Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more