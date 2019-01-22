'Significant delays' on M27 after lorry overturns

Drivers face ‘significant delays’ on the M27 this morning after a lorry overturned.

Hampshire Constabulary’s roads team posted a picture of the vehicle on Twitter, which it said had fallen onto its side on the M271 southbound.

Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

It said there are ‘significant delays’ for drivers travelling towards Junction 3 of the M27 while the vehicle is cleared.

One lane is closed on the westbound exit sliproad to the M27 while the incident is dealt with.

Firefighters have been on the scene to help clear fuel from the road.

