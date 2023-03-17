Fire tore through hay bales in the building in Blackfield, Hampshire and firefighters were called to the scene shortly after midnight on Friday, March 17. The casue of the blaze is still unknown.

A statement on the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue website said: ‘Crews from Hardley, Beaulieu, Hythe, Redbridge, St Mary’s, and Totton were called to a barn fire in the early hours of this morning in Gatewood Hill, Blackfield, Southampton. The barn – approximately 15×15 metres - was full of hay and 100 per cent by fire.

Six fire engines were called to the scene of barn inferno which started last night in the New Forest.

‘Six fire engines attended the scene and two water carriers have been used to try and extinguish the blaze. A relief crew is now on the scene boundary cooling to prevent fire spread.’

Two fire engines remained on the scene at 9am this morning. Police have been informed to determine what started the fire..

