Six things to do in the next 48 hours: February 1 and 2

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
FESTIVAL: ICEBREAKER
Various venues, Southsea, Friday and Saturday, times vary
Portsmouth’s music festival devoted to unsigned acts expands to two days for the first time this year. More than 150 acts will play across 13 stages.
LITERATURE: BEASTS AMONG THE BOOKSHELVES
Portsmouth Central Library, Thursday, 5pm
Discover a menagerie of magical monsters – and perhaps win beastly prizes – as storyteller Michael O’Leary reads extracts from the Harry Potter series.
THEATRE: THE FIELD STREET MONOLOGUES
Titchfield Festival Theatre, Thursday and Friday, 7.30pm
Take a peek behind the curtains and see what the residents have been up to in The Field Street Monologues, by local writer Jules Garvey-Welch.
STAGE: SCHIZOPHRENIA
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Thursday, 7.30pm
Taking real personal accounts, medical information and memories from those affected, Stand Tall Theatre explore the human behind the mental illness in Schizophrenia.
HISTORY: THE WAR THAT NEVER WAS
Fort Nelson, Portchester, Friday and Saturday, 5.30pm
Take a trip back to 1878 and witness a parallel version of history at the Royal Armouries, in which the French have successfully invaded, and their troops are nearing Portsmouth.
ROCK: FAUX
The Joiners, Southampton, Friday, 7.30pm
Brandishing their infectious self-proclaimed ‘dirty pop’ sound, up-and-comers Faux will round off their first UK headline tour with a hometown show.