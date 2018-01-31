Six things to do in the next 48 hours: February 1 and 2

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

FESTIVAL: ICEBREAKER

Various venues, Southsea, Friday and Saturday, times vary

Portsmouth’s music festival devoted to unsigned acts expands to two days for the first time this year. More than 150 acts will play across 13 stages.

LITERATURE: BEASTS AMONG THE BOOKSHELVES

Portsmouth Central Library, Thursday, 5pm

Discover a menagerie of magical monsters – and perhaps win beastly prizes – as storyteller Michael O’Leary reads extracts from the Harry Potter series.

THEATRE: THE FIELD STREET MONOLOGUES

Titchfield Festival Theatre, Thursday and Friday, 7.30pm

Take a peek behind the curtains and see what the residents have been up to in The Field Street Monologues, by local writer Jules Garvey-Welch.

STAGE: SCHIZOPHRENIA

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Thursday, 7.30pm

Taking real personal accounts, medical information and memories from those affected, Stand Tall Theatre explore the human behind the mental illness in Schizophrenia.

HISTORY: THE WAR THAT NEVER WAS

Fort Nelson, Portchester, Friday and Saturday, 5.30pm

Take a trip back to 1878 and witness a parallel version of history at the Royal Armouries, in which the French have successfully invaded, and their troops are nearing Portsmouth.

ROCK: FAUX

The Joiners, Southampton, Friday, 7.30pm

Brandishing their infectious self-proclaimed ‘dirty pop’ sound, up-and-comers Faux will round off their first UK headline tour with a hometown show.