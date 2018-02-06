Six things to do in the next 48 hours: February 7 and 8

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

CELEBRATION: CHINESE NEW YEAR EXTRAVAGANZA

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7.30pm

Come and join the celebrations for the Chinese New Year with an exciting show of cultural spectacle as we enter the year of the dog.

COMEDY: JIM DAVIDSON

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm

Jim Davidson brings a brand new show, On The Road Again, to town, where he promises to be ‘the antidote to this PC world we now live in.’ And he will of course be as outrageous as ever.

STAGE: THE WINSLOW BOY

Chichester Festival Theatre, until February 17, times vary

Based on real-life events, The Winslow Boy is a major new revival of Terence Rattigan’s best-loved play, set against the values of 1910 Edwardian London.

THEATRE: THE SHADOW FACTORY

NST City, Southampton, until March 3, times vary

Marking the opening of Southampton’s newest theatre, Howard Brenton’s The Shadow Factory tells of Southampton’s vital involvement in the Second World War.

CINEMA: THE PRINCE OF NOTHINGWOOD

No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm

Sonia Kronlund paints an affectionate portrait of Afghan actor-director Salim Shaheen in the hilarious documentary The Prince of Nothingwood.

CONCERT: PERFECT FOURTHS

Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7.30pm

Under the direction of chief conducter Kirill Karabits, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra will perform the fourth symphonies by Schubert and Mahler.

