Six things to do in the next 48 hours: February 8 and 9

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
CINEMA: IN ANOTHER LIFE
Chichester Cinema, Thursday, 4pm
In Another Life combines documentary footage and real-life interviews with a dramatic narrative to give a voice to refugees that is seldom heard.
TALK: HMS WARRIOR – ITS MEN AND ITS TIMES
Gosport Discovery Centre, Thursday, 7.30pm
David Dickinson from HMS Warrior will be exploring the reasons why Britain’s first iron-hulled armoured battleship was built and what life was like for those serving on board.
TRIBUTE: BUBLÉ MEETS SINATRA
Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm
Bublé Meets Sinatra: The Showdown! is the closest you’ll ever get to seeing the two titular musical icons sharing – or fighting for – the spotlight.
ROCK: THE AMAZONS
Pyramids Centre, Southsea, Friday, 7pm
After a barnstorming 2017, and newly announced for this year’s Victorious Festival, The Amazons pick up with their biggest headline tour to date.
DANCE: ATOMOS
New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Friday, 7.30pm
Cutting-edge choreographer Wayne McGregor looks at the interface of art and science as he blends bodies, movement, film, sound and light in his dance show Atomos.
COMEDY: ED BYRNE
O2 Guildhall Southampton, Friday, 7pm
Twenty years into his stand-up career, Ed Byrne turns his eye to parenting, politics and our culture of entitlement in his latest show, Spoiler Alert.
