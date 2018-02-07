Six things to do in the next 48 hours: February 8 and 9

Have your say

CINEMA: IN ANOTHER LIFE

Chichester Cinema, Thursday, 4pm

In Another Life combines documentary footage and real-life interviews with a dramatic narrative to give a voice to refugees that is seldom heard.

TALK: HMS WARRIOR – ITS MEN AND ITS TIMES

Gosport Discovery Centre, Thursday, 7.30pm

David Dickinson from HMS Warrior will be exploring the reasons why Britain’s first iron-hulled armoured battleship was built and what life was like for those serving on board.

TRIBUTE: BUBLÉ MEETS SINATRA

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Thursday, 7.30pm

Bublé Meets Sinatra: The Showdown! is the closest you’ll ever get to seeing the two titular musical icons sharing – or fighting for – the spotlight.

ROCK: THE AMAZONS

Pyramids Centre, Southsea, Friday, 7pm

After a barnstorming 2017, and newly announced for this year’s Victorious Festival, The Amazons pick up with their biggest headline tour to date.

DANCE: ATOMOS

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Friday, 7.30pm

Cutting-edge choreographer Wayne McGregor looks at the interface of art and science as he blends bodies, movement, film, sound and light in his dance show Atomos.

COMEDY: ED BYRNE

O2 Guildhall Southampton, Friday, 7pm

Twenty years into his stand-up career, Ed Byrne turns his eye to parenting, politics and our culture of entitlement in his latest show, Spoiler Alert.

