Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 10 and 11

THEATRE: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Chichester Festival Theatre, until Sunday, times vary

A polytechnic drama society is met with disaster when it stages a murder mystery in the hilarious West End smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong.

STAGE: DYNAMO IN WONDERLAND

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, until Sunday

Havant Dynamo Youth Theatre tackle the Lewis Carroll classic Alice in Wonderland and Through The Looking Glass for their new year show in this adaptation by Adrian Mitchell.

MUSIC: GOSPORT JAZZ CLUB

Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Wednesday, 8pm

Esteemed clarinetist Chris Pearce – joined as ever by his eponymous Jazzband – will be performing at the first meeting of the Gosport Jazz Club for 2018.

FOLK: THIS IS THE KIT

The Joiners, Southampton, Wednesday, 7.30pm

Discover why singer-songwriter Kate Stables, who performs as This Is The Kit, counts Guy Garvey, The National and Sharon Van Etten among her fans.

CINEMA: HAPPY END

No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm

Directed by Michael Haneke, Happy End satirically revolves around a middle-class family in Calais against the backdrop of the refugee crisis.

STAND-UP: BOUTIQUE COMEDY

The Wave Maiden, Southsea, Thursday, 7pm

Portsmouth native Suzi Ruffell returns home to headline a gig at the small but perfectly formed Boutique Comedy Club. Sunjai Arif is your MC for the night.