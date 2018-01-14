Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 15 and 16

Have your say

Emsworth Maritime & Historical Trust is hosting an illustrated talk by Graeme Payne on the British Isles’ magnificent yet neglected seaside piers.

COMEDY: OMID DJALILI

Chichester Festival Theatre, Monday and Saturday, 8pm

Just months after his acclaimed performance in Fiddler on the Roof, comic Omid Djalili returns to Chichester with his new show, Schmuck for a Night.

TALK: SEASIDE PIERS

Emsworth Community Centre, Emsworth, Monday, 7.30pm

Emsworth Maritime & Historical Trust is hosting an illustrated talk by Graeme Payne on the British Isles’ magnificent yet neglected seaside piers.

JAZZ: ANITA WARDELL

Inn Lodge, Copnor, Monday, 8pm

Joined by pianist Robin Aspland, in-demand bassist Jeremy Brown and Steve Brown on drums, renowned scat singer Anita Wardell is the latest musical guest at Portsmouth Jazz.

EXHIBITION: SOUTHERN SHORES

The Gallery, Gosport Discovery Centre, until March 17

Explore our region’s long and varied relationship with the sea with Southern Shores, featuring works by Stephen Bone, CRW Nevinson and more.

SCREEN: ROH’S RIGOLETTO

Harbour Lights, Southampton, Tuesday, 7.15pm

Witness the cruelty at the heart of the court of Mantua in David McVicar’s production of Verdi’s potent tragedy Rigoletto for The Royal Opera – broadcast live to the big screen.

STAGE: WRITE ANGLE

Petersfield Townhouse, Tuesday, 7.15pm

He’s played everywhere from Sheppey to Shanghai – now performance poet Justin Coe will be strutting his stuff at the Write Angle poetry and music open mic night.