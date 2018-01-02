Six things to do in the next 48 hours: January 3 and 4

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
INDIE: THE HUNNA
O2 Guildhall Southampton, Thursday, 7pm
One of the biggest new names in British indie-rock, The Hunna, bring cuts from their debut album 100 back to the south. Coasts and Night Riots support.
WORKSHOP: MINI MAKERS
Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, Wednesday, 11am-12pm
Parents can immerse children aged five and below in a world of colour and creativity at Mini Makers, offering arty activities inspired by storybooks.
LITERATURE: MIDWINTER STORIES
Portsmouth City Museum, Wednesday, 2pm / 3pm
Bluebird the Storyteller has harvested a hearty batch of midwinter stories to tell, suitable for literature lovers both young and mature.
FOOD & DRINK: COFFEE CUPPING
Southsea Coffee, Wednesday, 7pm
The first in Southsea Coffee’s ever-popular cupping sessions for 2018 welcomes roasters from Campbell & Syme, who will be showcasing some of their exciting and unique coffees.
CINEMA: BLADE RUNNER 2049
No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm
Two generations of Blade Runner unite as Ryan Gosling stars alongside Harrison Ford in Blade Runner 2049 – the acclaimed sequel to Ridley Scott’s game-changing sci-fi flick.
EXHIBITION: PAULA REGO – THE SKETCHBOOKS
Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until January 28
Open up the sketchbooks of Dame Paula Rego and marvel at the preparatory drawings from one of Britain and Portugal’s most-loved figurative artists.