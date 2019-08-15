Smoke seen rising from Albert Road property was caused by insect killer

Have your say

AN INCIDENT which saw four fire engines called to Southsea was caused by an insect killer.

Firefighters from Southsea, Havant and Portchester were called to Albert Road yesterday following reports of black smoke coming from a property.

But on closer inspection, the smoke had been caused by an insect smoke bomb – which can be set off to kill cockroaches, fleas and other bugs in a wider area than a can of spray could cover.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘A call came in at 8.14pm about black smoke being seen on Albert Road.

‘When crews arrived they found the alarm had been caused by an insect smoke bomb.

‘No action was taken by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service – investigation only.’

Fire crews left after around 30 minutes.