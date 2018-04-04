Solar park is top pledger for the Pompey CEO Sleepout

THE boss behind one of the nation’s biggest solar park developers has signed up to take on the Pompey CEO Sleepout.

Giles Redpath of Hive Energy will join more than 60 business leaders from across Hampshire when they spend a night sleeping on the Fratton Park pitch on Monday, April 16.

The fixture is part of a national initiative, which has raised more than £1.4million for causes fighting homelessness since it was established in 2013.

Set to benefit from Portsmouth’s effort – now less than a fortnight away – are charities The Society of St James and Pompey in the Community.

As he prepares to bed down alongside scores of fellow executives, Mr Redpath said: ‘The charities involved in this event do life-saving work, not only reaching out to rough sleepers on our streets but by taking the time to get to know them and support their individual issues and needs.

‘This is absolutely essential if we are going to tackle homelessness effectively.’

As senior figures continue to pour on to the roster for the Pompey CEO Sleepout, thousands of pounds in sponsorship have already been raised.

Mr Redpath tops the leaderboard, however – by pledging £5,000 towards the cause from Romsey-based Hive Energy’s coffers.

He said: ‘I’m aware of the homelessness crisis the city of Portsmouth currently faces along with much of the country.

‘It is appalling and in this day and age there should not be people sleeping on the streets.

‘Although it is not much to ask to spend one night outside, the sleepout raises important awareness and hopefully the money raised can go towards eliminating the problem at hand.’

Leading Hive Energy, Mr Redpath has overseen the development of more than 300 megawatts of power at 26 sites over the past few years.

This output includes the largest grid-connected site in the UK, the Southwick Estate Solar Park, north of Portsmouth.

Mr Redpath will join editor of The News Mark Waldron, and Pompey CEO Mark Catlin – among others – when he sleeps out in 11 days’ time.