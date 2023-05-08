Solent City Chorus say they need a bigger trophy cabinet!

Seven trophies in two months

The group’s chairman, Ian Barbeary, jokes that they’re going to need a bigger trophy cabinet. And tongue-in-cheek, he said it makes Manchester City’s pursuit of a footballing treble look a bit tame!

Solent’s latest successes came at the Fareham Music Festival, where they picked up three trophies, achieving some spectacular marks along the way.

This was the third year in a row that the chorus have won top prizes at Fareham and comes only a few weeks after the group landed four trophies at the Chichester and Isle of Wight Music festivals.In the Adult Choir category at Fareham, Solent picked up the Hills Cup, with a ranking of Distinction from the adjudicator, the celebrated opera singer and music coach Maria Jagusz.

Eight members drawn from the chorus, competing as “the Ferrets”, triumphed in the Barbershop Ensemble category, winning the Cabin Crew Acapella Cup. Ms Jagusz awarded the Ferrets an Honours rating, a rare and prestigious achievement in local music festivals.

There was yet more success for Solent in the Barbershop Chorus category, where they won the Acapella Cup with another Distinction rating.Ms Jagusz commented on Solent’s ‘lovely sense of performance’ and ‘the super blend of voices’. She also loved the originality and humour in the performance, notably in the songs Blew by You and My Girl.The choir came second in three further song categories, in each case being just pipped by a new ladies ensemble from Southampton, the Queen Bees.Chorus Musical Director Steve Morris said: ‘There’s a terrific buzz in the chorus; lots of fun and great camaraderie. But the guys all take their singing seriously – we wouldn’t have won all these competitions without hard work and regular rehearsals.’Despite these successes, Steve said Solent City are always looking to recruit new members. ‘I think we’d be even better with a bigger chorus.’

The group rehearse in Portchester every Wednesday from 7.15 pm, while the club will be running a free Learn to Sing in Harmony course in September.

