Have your say

HOLIDAYMAKERS now have more chance to visit the Channel Islands after a new service was added at an airport.

Southampton Airport has added a new service to Guernsey with flight operator Aurigny seven days a week to its existing popular service to Alderney.

Airport managing director Neil Garwood said: ‘We are delighted to add to this service with Aurigny, which reinforces our position as the very best gateway to the Channel Islands.

‘We look forward to continuing to work with our airline partners to offer the very best customer experience to our passengers and firmly establish our position as their airport of choice.’

Passengers can now fly to the Channel Islands with Flybe, Blue Island and Aurigny.

The flights commence on May 24th.

For more information visit southamptonairport.com/