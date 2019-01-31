Have your say

SNOW has been forecast to fall at the region’s major airport.

Southampton Airport is on standby to deal with any wintry weather today.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place for Hampshire from 1pm until 9pm tomorrow.

With snow being forecast to hit Southampton Airport from late afternoon through the evening.

In a tweet yesterday, the airport’s official said: ‘Travelling with us tomorrow?

‘Those nice folks at the Met Office say there is a risk of #snow late afternoon.

Southampton Airport have a tractor on standby. Picture by Geoff Cotton

‘We are keeping a very close eye on it & have all of our top staff & snow clearing kit on standby inc our beloved tractors.

‘Follow us & your airline tomorrow for updates #headsup.’

Here's what the forecast says

The Met Office is forecasting that sleet will start falling at Southampton Airport at 5pm which will then be followed by heavy snow at 6pm.

There will be a mixture of light and heavy snow from 7pm until midnight.

However the Met Office is predicting a respite with just cloudy weather between 10pm and 11pm.

Temperatures will plunge as low as -1C according to the forecast.

What does the weather warning say?

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Hampshire and the South East for today and tomorrow.

Residents are warned to expect:

- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers.

- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel.

- Some rural communities could become cut off.

- Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

- Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice.