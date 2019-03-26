A ferocious fire has broken out in a building in Southampton city centre this afternoon.

Fifty firefighters are currently at the scene in St Mary’s Road and residents are being advised to avoid the area.

Huge fire in St Mary's Road, Southampton. Picture: James Warwick

Footage recorded at the scene shows the ferocity of the fire in the city centre building – you can watch this at the top of the article.

The street has been closed and Bluestar have said that buses are being diverted and the company has said that it is ‘cannot serve Kingsland Market or Debenhams’.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue have said that ten fire engines are at the scene this afternoon as well as two aerial platforms.

Residents are being warned to ‘keep your windows and doors shut’ as huge plumes of smoke billow into the sky as a result of the blaze.

The fire is in a building opposite Hoglands Park.

