Southern Water partially closes road in Hampshire for repairs - here's when
A road in Hampshire will be partially closed whilst Southern Water makes repairs to a damaged hedgerow this week. The closure will be in place from today (April 8) until April 12.
On Southern Water’s website, it said: “Our teams will be restoring a damaged hedgerow and replacing a wooden gate from Monday 8 April at 8am until the afternoon of 12 April.
“For safety reasons we will need to partly close Kiln Lane for the duration of the works, close to Hensting Alpacas (marked up with blue arrow on the below image).
“Please note that Brambridge Park Garden Centre will remain open for business throughout the duration of the works.
“We are committed to providing the best possible service while we are working in your community, and we will finish the work as quickly as we can. We politely request that road users in these locations use the diversion route or take an alternative route. We are sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause you.”
