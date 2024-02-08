News you can trust since 1877
Southsea lamp post collision injures two as firefighters called to fuel spill on Tangier Road

Firefighters rushed to the scene after a car crashed into a lamp post - leaving two people injured and fuel spilled across the road.
By Joe Buncle
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:21 GMT
A crew from Southsea Fire Station was called just after 5.00pm on Tuesday, February 6.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Southsea firefighters assessed two casualties who were in a vehicle which collided with a streetlamp on Tangier Road at around 5pm on Tuesday. The crew also cleared up a diesel spillage and requested electrical engineers to attend and assess the damage to the streetlamp."

The casualties didn’t require further treatment. HIWFRS returned to station shortly before 6pm.

