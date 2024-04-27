The bandstand is located just outside of the area where the Southsea Coastal Team is creating the sea defences, including the much anticipated Theatre of the Sea and the new promenade. As a result of the ongoing sea defences, the bandstand is undergoing a much-needed face-lift - and so far, it looks amazing.

The bandstand was looking shabby due to wear and tear over the years - but the refurbishment is coming along nicely with the Pompey blue taking centre stage on the roof with a nice bright Pompey yellow star and crescent. The sides are to be painted white and soon, the bandstand will be returned to its former glory.