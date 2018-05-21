Spinnaker Tower vows to join fight against plastic waste

THE Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth has joined the ongoing battle against single-use plastics in the region.

Working with The Final Straw Solent, which is backed by The News, the tower has agreed to ban plastic straws, now only offering biodegradable straws with drinks sold in its Waterfront Café and sky-high tearoom The Clouds.

The news comes after Port Solent also banned plastic straws last week, joining the 100-plus companies on board with the campaign.

Food and beverage manager at the Spinnaker Tower, Tracy Pratt, said: ‘Our cafes are a key part of the tower experience and we are always looking for new ways to improve what we offer our guests.

‘We are committed to making our business greener so it has been wonderful to work with The Final Straw Solent to cut down our plastic waste.’

Co-founder of The Final Straw Solent, Bianca Carr, said: ‘We are delighted that the Spinnaker Tower has joined our campaign to reduce single-use plastics across the area.

‘We began as a community project in Emsworth but our message has spread right along the coast.

‘As a prominent harbourside business, we hope that the example set by the team at Spinnaker Tower will encourage other businesses in the Solent to follow.’

The Final Straw Solent will also contribute to Harbour Life Half Term, a week of nautical learning activities for families at the tower.