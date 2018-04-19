Sponsored walk in memory of loved colleague

A TEAM of 33 people will be taking part in St Wilfrid’s Hospice Moonlight Walk in memory of a loyal colleague.

Staff from Covers Timber and Builders Merchants in Chichester will be honouring Kev Starling, who died in January.

Kev Starling worked at the company for more than 40 years, and battled with cancer whilst being cared for at St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The team at Covers will undertake the five-mile overnight walk through Chichester, in a bid to raise a minimum amount of £1,000.

Henry Green, managing director at Covers, said: ‘Kev was incredibly popular with his colleagues and a great friend to those that met him.

‘He is sorely missed by everyone at Covers, so we are pleased to be honouring his memory with this walk on behalf of the hospice that took such great care of him.

‘It will be a physical and emotional challenge for all those taking part and I would like to wish the whole team the very best of luck.’

Kev was diagnosed with cancer in November last year.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice cares for terminally-ill patients, while providing support to their families. Only 15 per cent of the charity’s funding is provided through the NHS, so it relies on the generosity of donations and fundraising events.

Donations to the Covers team can be made by visiting its JustGiving page justgiving.com/fundraising/covers-timber-builders-merchants4.