Stan’s family gear up for charity skydive

FAMILY of a three-year-old boy with cerebral palsy are taking on a sky dive to give back to the charity looking after him.

Stan Honeyman has been visiting The Rainbow Centre in Fareham twice a week since September 2016 to receive care and give his family a break.

From left, Stan Honeyman's aunt Livvy Collins, friend Lucy Taylor, aunt Frankie Collins and grandad Terry Collins 'Picture: Ian Hargreaves (180458-1)

His aunties Livvy and Frankie Collins, grandad Terry Collins and family friend Lucy Taylor are all set for a 10,000 ft skydive this Saturday in Salisbury.

Livvy said: ‘We wanted to give back to The Rainbow Centre who have been so supportive of our family and help so much with Stan and lots of other people as well.

‘Without their support, my sister Dolly would not get to have a break and all the ladies at the centre are amazing with Stan.’

The Rainbow Centre has been supporting children and adults with cerebral palsy, Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis and those recovering from a stroke or head injury from across the south for the last 28 years.

Stan Honeyman with his aunt Livvy Collins Picture: Ian Hargreaves (180458-2)

The charity receives no government funding and rely on the generosity of the community to keep services running.

Livvy added: ‘Our original target was £1,400 but we have already smashed that and raised it to £2,000. But we think we will probably get more than that as people have been so generous and everyone is behind this amazing cause.’

Stan’s other auntie, Frankie, added: ‘The centre has given Stan so much confidence and we wanted to give something back, although all four of us are quite nervous about it!’

Pub manager Terry is proud of his customers at The Woodman Cote pub in Emsworth who managed to raise over £300 for the charity.

He said: ‘A weekly raffle was held to raise the money and it is lovely so many people donated to the charity which means so much to us as a family.’

The centre provides vital Conductive Education to children with cerebral palsy which helps improve mobility and develop independence.

Community fundraiser Kelle Russell said: ‘Without people getting out and fundraising for us we would not be able to do what we do so, we are always thankful to everyone.

‘In Stan’s case it is rare that so many family members and friends would take part in a charity event, so it is really lovely they are all supporting the charity.’

Kelle added: ‘One of our weekly volunteers will be also be doing the skydive. She is 80 , which just shows you how much people care about our centre.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/olivia-collins3