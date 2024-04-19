StandardAero has been unveiled as the headline sponsor of the Gosport Business Awards. Pictured, from left, are StandardAero's group MD Simon Jones with the company's government business director David Steer, marketing officer at St Vincent College Kate Stanley-Harrison and Bev Flanagan, head of marketing at Lighthouse Learning Trust. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (170424-13)

StandardAero has stepped in to give their backing to the 2024 Gosport Business Awards following their launch earlier this year.

The company, which maintains, repairs and overhauls helicopters from its base at Fleetlands in Fareham Road, said it was delighted to be coming on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Jones, Group Managing Director, said: ‘StandardAero is proud to be the headline sponsor for the 2024 Gosport Business Awards.

‘As the largest employer in the Gosport area we are delighted to have the opportunity to recognise and celebrate our neighbouring businesses of all shapes and sizes. We are privileged to contribute to a commercial community of fantastic companies and people that together will improve the prospects and prosperity of our area.’

Gosport Business Awards 2024 is being driven in partnership by Gosport Borough Council, St Vincent College, The News and 22Midnight with an evening of celebration being held at the college's Jervis Gallery next month.

The aim is to showcase the wide range of businesses across the borough and the contribution that they make to the local economy. It is free to enter and the categories are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline for entries is Friday, May 3, and the awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 23, from 6pm to 9pm. Every shortlisted nominee will be given two free tickets to the event, which offers food, refreshments, entertainment and a licensed bar. Additional tickets are available at £25 per person from Eventbrite.