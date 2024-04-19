Gosport Business Awards: Borough's biggest employer unveiled as headline sponsor
StandardAero has stepped in to give their backing to the 2024 Gosport Business Awards following their launch earlier this year.
The company, which maintains, repairs and overhauls helicopters from its base at Fleetlands in Fareham Road, said it was delighted to be coming on board.
Simon Jones, Group Managing Director, said: ‘StandardAero is proud to be the headline sponsor for the 2024 Gosport Business Awards.
‘As the largest employer in the Gosport area we are delighted to have the opportunity to recognise and celebrate our neighbouring businesses of all shapes and sizes. We are privileged to contribute to a commercial community of fantastic companies and people that together will improve the prospects and prosperity of our area.’
Gosport Business Awards 2024 is being driven in partnership by Gosport Borough Council, St Vincent College, The News and 22Midnight with an evening of celebration being held at the college's Jervis Gallery next month.
The aim is to showcase the wide range of businesses across the borough and the contribution that they make to the local economy. It is free to enter and the categories are:
Overall Business Award (selected from winners of the above categories)
The deadline for entries is Friday, May 3, and the awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 23, from 6pm to 9pm. Every shortlisted nominee will be given two free tickets to the event, which offers food, refreshments, entertainment and a licensed bar. Additional tickets are available at £25 per person from Eventbrite.
To enter the awards go to the Gosport Business Awards page.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.