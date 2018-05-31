Steam train to chug through Portsmouth for the first time since 2011

Have your say

AN HISTORIC steam train will be passing through Portsmouth later this week.

On Saturday, June 2, The Cathedrals Express will take nearly 300 passengers on a day trip from London Victoria to Portsmouth Harbour.

The train will be hauled by Black Five steam locomotive 45212.

From there, the train will then pick up over 150 passengers from Portsmouth and Southsea station for an afternoon tour to Salisbury.

The train will be in Portsmouth Harbour from 11.48-11.54am, and at Portsmouth and Southsea from 1.32-1.40pm.

This is the first time that a steam train has visited the city since September 2011.

Prices for the trip range from £109-£269 per person.

For more information call Steam Dreams on 01483 209888.