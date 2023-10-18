Storm Babet: Portsmouth issued Met Office severe weather warning as "danger to life" forecast for Scotland
The yellow rain warning is in place this Friday, though from this afternoon the city could see the effects of Storm Babet bring heavy downpours and strong winds throughout the rest of the week. The forecaster warns that homes and businesses could be flooded, and journeys by car and public transport could be affected.
The Met Office has also issued a rare red “danger to life” warning for parts of Scotland, which is set to be worst hit by the weather system.
Storm Babet will bring “impactful rain” to many parts of the country – and powerful showers will arrive in Portsmouth this afternoon (Wednesday 18) and “most parts” will be struck by the storm.
The city is likely to see thunder and lightning tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 19), and people can expect “heavy showers changing to thunder showers in the afternoon”.
Deputy chief meteorologist Steven Keates said: “Storm Babet will bring impactful rain to many parts of the UK, but especially parts of eastern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England later this week. Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.
“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts too. Gusts in excess of 60mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. It is likely Met Office warnings will be updated through the week.”
You can find the most up-to-date weather information on the Met Office website.