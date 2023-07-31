Street art gives Hampshire library a colourful new look

News you can trust since 1877
A Hampshire library has been given a colourful exterior makeover.
Published 31st Jul 2023, 08:51 BST

Elson Community Library and Hub, in Gosport, is sporting a mural by Lee-on-the-Solent artist Al Warner.

Warner has been working on his artwork for a couple of months following a grant from the Hampshire Cultural Trust.The mural has also received brilliant feedback from the community, having only been completed on Saturday.The competition for the idea was won by Hazel Belcher and she met Mr Warner following the mural’s completion.

The Hampshire Cultural Trust was established as an independent charity in 2014 to promote the county as one offering outstanding cultural experiences.

Hazel Belcher (idea winner) and Al Warner ArtistHazel Belcher (idea winner) and Al Warner Artist
From museums to galleries to arts centres, the Trust manages and supports 23 attractions that were previously operated by Hampshire County Council and Winchester City Council.

They care for 2.5 million objects that relate to Hampshire’s rich and internationally important cultural heritage.

