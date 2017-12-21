Stumped for presents? Then read our last-minute guide to bargain gift ideas

Have your say

STUCK for a Christmas gift? Worried about how your bank balance will stretch to your partner, kids and parents? Well worry no more for we have listed the top five best bargain gift ideas for the special people in your life from shopping centres in Portsmouth.

Cascades Centre manager Andrew Philip said: ‘Getting the perfect gift for that special someone, family member or even a colleague can be tricky – especially as we get ever-closer to Christmas.

Two festive elves are on hand to help shoppers stuck for ideas as part of the Giftspiration campaign at Cascades Shopping Centre

‘That’s why we’ve been running our Giftspiration campaign to give shoppers a helping hand in their search.’

Up until Christmas Eve, two festive elves will be on hand for shoppers stuck for ideas as part of the Giftspiration campaign.

Andrew added: ‘The campaign has gone down a treat with visitors to the centre and it’s important for us to be able to support both our customers and retailers at such an important time of year.’

TOP FIVE BARGAINS FOR MUM AND DAD

To celebrate the Christmas season, Pandora at Cascades Shopping Centre is offering a complimentary Christmas ornament when you spend �99 in store

1. Christmas Hampers from M & S are perfect for the parents and available with a personalised message from £30, Commercial Road.

2. They keep saying their new year resolution is to be healthier, so why not get them the Salter 2 in 1 Nutri Slim Blender and Chopper and save £59.99, only £40 at The Works in Commercial Road.

3. Up to 40% off when you buy 4 or more products from Body Shop, plus gift sets perfect for mum, Gunwharf Quays.

4. The golf laser putter will keep any golf lover busy through to the new year, now only £7 at Debenhams, Commercial Road.

5. An old-fashioned safety razor is great for a lover of anything vintage. Was £34.99, now only £29.99 at MenKind, Cascades Shopping Centre.

TOP FIVE BARGAINS FOR HER

1. Head to Warren James at Cascades Shopping Centre and pick up a nine-carat white gold ring for £49, down from £139.

2. If it’s perfume she wants, save £26 and pick up Michael Kors Midnight Shimmer for £56 at The Fragrance Shop, Cascades Shopping Centre.

3. For work or play, she will love Karl Lagerfeld Manx Satchel, now £89 down from £225 at Gunwharf Quays

4. A perfect stocking filler for £10.50, Soap and Glory Glow Ball from Boots in Commercial Road

TOP FIVE BARGAINS FOR HIM

1. H Samuel is offering up to 50 per cent off men’s watches including brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss and Guess, Commercial Road.

2. Grab 1 Million Privé by Paco Rabanne for only £64 at The Fragrance Shop, Cascades Shopping Centre.

3. For those who enjoy the outdoors, get The Little Book Of Building Fires for just £8.99 from Waterstones in Commercial Road.

4. Two luxury shirts for just £60 will be great for the big day, especially if he drops gravy on one, from M&S Commercial Road.

5. Socks are usually considered a cop-out gift, but two packs of funky socks for £16 from Original Penguin will make a great stocking filler, Gunwharf Quays.

TOP FIVE BARGAINS FOR THE KIDS

1. Let your children get the perfect family Christmas selfie this year with the Kid zoom selfie cam, was £50 now £40 at Debenhams, Commercial Road.

2. Turn your kids into mince spies over the festive season with the Secret Message writing kit, £4.99 from Waterstones, Commercial Road.

3. These pretty hair accessories have been popular all year round and for Christmas you can add to your little one’s collection of JoJo bows with 50 per cent off your second bow at Claire’s accessories in the Cascades Shopping Centre.

4. Keep them quiet with the 10-book Dork Diaries collection and save over £54, only £15 at The Works, Commercial Road.

5. Three for two at Smiggle on funky stationery, kids’ watches and jewellery, Cascades Shopping Centre.