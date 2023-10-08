News you can trust since 1877
Submarine Museum event aims to preserve Second World War memories

Volunteers are looking for people to bring their family's Second World War stories and objects to a free 'Digital Collection Day' in Gosport.
By Matthew KiddContributor
Published 8th Oct 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Do you have any war-related stories and objects passed down to you from your parents, grandparents and other family members?

Would you like to share and preserve these objects and stories for future generations?

If so, head to the Royal Navy Submarine Museum in Gosport on Friday, October 27 (10am-4pm) so that stories about your family's wartime experience – and objects such as diaries, letters, medals, journals and ration books – can be recorded, digitised, and uploaded to an online archive.

Take part in a University of Oxford project that aims to collect and digitally archive WW2 memoriesTake part in a University of Oxford project that aims to collect and digitally archive WW2 memories
The archive will be free-to-use and launch in June next year.

The event is part of a nationwide campaign organised by Their Finest Hour, a team based at the University of Oxford that is collecting and preserving the everyday stories and objects of the war.

The team want to preserve as many stories and objects as possible, from the extraordinary to the seemingly 'ordinary'.

This will ensure that their archive reflects the diverse experiences of all those who lived through the the war: children and evacuees; men and women across the British Empire and the Commonwealth who worked in industry or on the land; who ran households and fought a daily battle of rationing; and who served in or supported the armed forces.

Please note that while this is a free drop-in event, it does not include access to the wider Royal Navy Submarine Museum exhibitions or attractions.

