Success as thousands attend Icebreaker in Portsmouth

THOUSANDS of music lovers attended a two-day festival celebrating bands from the area.

Icebreaker was held in Southsea for the fourth year running and was a big success with the crowds.

Over the course of Friday and Saturday the festival had 158 bands performing at 13 venues from Albert Road to Elm Grove with 21 stages.

This year was the first time it has been held over two nights.

Pete Coodle, who attended, said: ‘It’s great to see Portsmouth so alive with music, alive with culture and alive with people.’

The festival was created to support bands who are starting off, only allowing unsigned names with genres from heavy metal to techno.

Grunge band Radlouse performed at the Fat Fox.

Lead singer Elliot Sheard said: ‘It’s such a good chance to meet other bands and spread your fanbase and have an all-round good time.’

The community-driven festival was awarded Best Event at The News’ Guide Awards this year and the audience loved it.

Georgia Cranston, from Clanfield, said: ‘It’s something that brings people together, it especially gives opportunity to the local bands.’

Icebreaker started with only six venues but over the years more pubs and bars have got involved.

Matt Brydon, co-organiser, said: ‘It was started to make music more accessible to people. It was about people being able to see new bands and bands to be able to play to new people.’

And it was not just the crowds who love the event, the venues also enjoy being a part of it. Curtis Jones, manager of the Wine Vaults, said: ‘It’s been a fantastic event. It’s great to see local artists and it’s just great for the community as it boosts everyone’s spirits – even when working.’