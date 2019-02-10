Support for good causes

A CHARITY has raised thousands of pounds to support good causes across the region.

Thanks to the efforts of The Rotary Club of Fareham, £3,100 has been raised for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance service.

The bulk of the money was raised over three days of Christmas collections outside Sainsbury’s in Broadcut.

A spokesman for the club said: ‘I have done these Christmas collections in Fareham now for 46 years for Rotary charities and I am always amazed at the generosity of the good folk in this area.’

Over the course of the year the charity has also donated £2,400 to St Francis Special School and supported a project to provide drinking water for 1,000 people in Kenya.