FETCH your umbrellas and waterproof coats – today is set to be a wet one.

Heavy rain has been forecast for the rest of the morning, with strong winds of up to 40mph.

Though the rain will ease off later in the day, it will remain cloudy with highs of 12 degrees Celsius and lows of seven degrees.

Currently, all major roads throughout the region are flowing normally, and trains are running on time.