Woodlands Chase street scene

Phase 3 of Woodlands Chase will launch on Saturday, July 1 and will bring a new selection of one and two bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

Rosamund Wells, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: 'We’re excited to launch phase 3 of our popular Woodlands Chase development and bring this new selection of homes to the Whiteley area.

'We encourage anyone who is looking to make a move to Whiteley to register their interest to avoid disappointment.'

Among the new home types joining the Woodlands Chase development is The Byford, a three bedroom home which offers ideal, flexible living for families, couples or social first time buyers. The Byford has two double bedrooms, one which includes an en-suite, and a third bedroom which could be used as a guest room or home office space.

The development is part of the long-gestating North Whiteley plans, which will ultimately create 3,500 new homes. So far more than 900 new homes have been occupied.

Further information about the development can be found at taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/whiteley/woodlands-chase.

