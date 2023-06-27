News you can trust since 1877
Taylor Wimpey to launch new phase of North Whiteley development

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties is launching phase 3 for its Woodlands Chase development in Whiteley this weekend.
By Jess Clayton-BerryContributor
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Woodlands Chase street sceneWoodlands Chase street scene
Woodlands Chase street scene

Phase 3 of Woodlands Chase will launch on Saturday, July 1 and will bring a new selection of one and two bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five bedroom homes.

Rosamund Wells, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: 'We’re excited to launch phase 3 of our popular Woodlands Chase development and bring this new selection of homes to the Whiteley area.

'We encourage anyone who is looking to make a move to Whiteley to register their interest to avoid disappointment.'

Among the new home types joining the Woodlands Chase development is The Byford, a three bedroom home which offers ideal, flexible living for families, couples or social first time buyers. The Byford has two double bedrooms, one which includes an en-suite, and a third bedroom which could be used as a guest room or home office space.

The development is part of the long-gestating North Whiteley plans, which will ultimately create 3,500 new homes. So far more than 900 new homes have been occupied.

Further information about the development can be found at taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/whiteley/woodlands-chase.

Taylor Wimpey UK, part of Taylor Wimpey plc, is a customer-focused homebuilder, committed to delivering new homes within thriving communities, in a safe and environmentally responsible manner and with customers at the heart of its decision making. It operates from 22 regional businesses across the UK. In 2022 Taylor Wimpey delivered 13,773 homes (including joint ventures) and contributed £455m to local communities via planning obligations.

