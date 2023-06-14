The Ageas Bowl awarded two Ashes Tests

The Ageas Bowl will host two Ashes Tests

Widely regarded as having the best view in cricket, The Ageas Bowl has been chosen as one of five Test venues for the 2027 men’s Ashes series, marking the culmination of the hard work and commitment of chairman Rod Bransgrove.

Marking the announcement, a proud Bransgrove said: ‘This award indicates final validation of our magnificent stadium as a genuine International and Test Match ground.

‘The Ashes fixture in 2027 will be a historic moment for Hampshire Cricket, the Ageas Bowl and for cricket in general as England and Australia engage in a Test Match for the first time at our bespoke venue.

‘For me, it represents the realisation of a long-held ambition; a dream come true.

‘For all our dedicated staff, both past and present, the allocation of this match, the women’s Ashes Test in 2031, and the broader International and Test Match programme over this seven-year period, represents full recognition of their amazing commitment and dedication over the past two decades.

‘I salute their efforts and cannot thank them enough for their highly valued contributions.’

The announcement marked the highlight of the ECB confirmation of the allocations for international men’s and women’s cricket from 2025-3031, with The Ageas Bowl hosting 19 international fixtures.

The Ageas Bowl allocation includes three men’s Tests, with the Ashes Test in 2027 being followed by an India Test in 2029 and a further Test in 2030.

Each Test year will also include a men’s white ball international, and there will be two men’s white ball internationals in each of the non-Test Match years.

The women’s schedule includes white ball internationals in 2025, 2026, 2028 and 2030 followed by the women’s Ashes Test in 2031, which will be the first women’s Test at the ground.

The Ageas Bowl hosts its first ever women’s Ashes ODI fixture on July 16 this year.

Bransgrove continued: ‘This allocation of men’s and women’s international fixtures is a game changer for the prospects of Hampshire Cricket and The Ageas Bowl.

‘I should like to thank the ECB and everyone across the game who has participated in an extensive and diligent process which has resulted in, what I believe to be, a fair and equitable distribution of international fixtures across all venues.’

The last allocation of international fixtures, made in 2018 and covering the five-year period from 2020-2024, saw The Ageas Bowl awarded a total of only seven days of international cricket.

This time, supporters will be able to watch 35 days of international cricket over the seven-year period at the venue.

As Hampshire looks ahead to an exciting international schedule, it was confirmed that 2023 will mark the culmination of Ageas’ successful 12-year association with the venue.

Ageas – one of the largest car and home insurers in the UK – partnered with the then Rose Bowl in February 2012, marking one of the most successful long-term partnerships within the sport.

David Mann, The Ageas Bowl CEO said: ‘We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Ageas for their unwavering support throughout our 12-year partnership.

‘Our relationship with Ageas laid the foundation for much of the success the venue has enjoyed over recent years and helped to accelerate our ambitious development plans.

‘We now look forward to securing a new partner for the next chapter in our journey as a venue.’