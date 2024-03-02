“The Brickworks Museum in Hampshire is not under any threat of closure” - that is the message that the trustees are pushing out to staff and customers of the Swanwick-based museum. In January Hampshire Cultural Trust (HCT) announced that four of its museums were at risk of closure due to a potential cut in funding from Hampshire County Council. HCT also announced in 2023 that it would cease operating Bursledon Windmill with effect from 31 March 2024. This latter announcement may be the main cause of confusion as the Brickworks Museum was formerly known as the Bursledon Brickworks.