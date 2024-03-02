The Brickworks Museum in Hampshire not closing down as trustees set the record straight following confusion
“The Brickworks Museum in Hampshire is not under any threat of closure” - that is the message that the trustees are pushing out to staff and customers of the Swanwick-based museum. In January Hampshire Cultural Trust (HCT) announced that four of its museums were at risk of closure due to a potential cut in funding from Hampshire County Council. HCT also announced in 2023 that it would cease operating Bursledon Windmill with effect from 31 March 2024. This latter announcement may be the main cause of confusion as the Brickworks Museum was formerly known as the Bursledon Brickworks.
The Brickworks Museum trustees are delighted to say that their museum is thriving and looking forward to re-opening for the 2024 season, with the first event on 24 March. There is a full events calendar, including the unveiling of a new walkway across the vast brick kiln which, in its day, fired bricks for thousands of houses in the area and an exciting new art installation in conjunction with the Imperial War. The museum is open on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday each week between April and October and ticket prices start at £6.