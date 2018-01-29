The Guide Awards are tonight - here are the nominations

Have your say

Excitement is building ahead of our annual Guide Awards tonight.

The event, at The New Theatre Royal in Guildhall Walk, will honour the best in arts and culture from across our region in the past 12 months.

You can see the shortlists in each of the 13 categories below.

We will also be presenting a Special Achievement Award, sponsored by Portsmouth City Council, for someone we feel has played a great role in contributing to the cultural life of the region.

On top of that there will be entertainment from some top performers in between the awards.

The event is sponsored by Portsmouth-based estate agents Fry and Kent, which has more than 40 years experience in its field.

THE SHORTLIST

A. BEST COMEDY sponsored by Portsmouth Cultural Trust

1 Sunjai Arif

2 Mike Cox

3 Nathan Eagle

4 Michael Frankland

5 Suzi Ruffell

6 Joe Wells

B. BEST DJ sponsored by Mutiny Festival

1 Banksy

2 Liz Cornick

3 Hannibal

4 Latecomer

5 Soul Divide

6 Zork

C. BEST BAND sponsored by The Wedgewood Rooms

1 Arcade Hearts

2 Bemis

3 Coax

4 The Collision

5 Emptifish

6 Percival Elliott

D. BEST SOLO ACT sponsored by BH Live

1 Tom Bertram

2 Ben Brookes

3 Devin-Jade

4 Fugitive Orchestra

5 Lily Garland

6 Jerry Williams

E. BEST EVENT sponsored by Victorious Festival

1 Cheese Festival

2 Goodwood Festival of Speed

3 Icebreaker

4 Isle of Wight Festival

5 Mutiny Festival

6 Wickham Festival

F. BEST PROFESSIONAL PRODUCTION sponsored by The New Theatre Royal

1 Curious Incident of The Dog In The Night Time - Mayflower

2 Fiddler on the Roof – CFT

3 King Lear - Chichester Festival Theatre

4 Our House - The Kings Theatre

5 The Red Shoes - Mayflower

6 The Woman in Black - New Theatre Royal

G. BEST AMATEUR PRODUCTION sponsored by The Groundlings Theatre

1 Death of a Salesman – Bench - The Spring

2 Equus - Bench - The Spring

3 Farm Boy - CCADS - The Station Theatre

4 The Hound of the Baskervilles – Torchlight Mysteries - New Theatre Royal

5 The Loose Canon – Southsea Shakespeare Actors - The Station Theatre

6 Yes Minister - Interalia - Ferneham Hall

H. BEST AMATEUR MUSICAL sponsored by The Kings Theatre

1 Carrie: The Musical – CCADS - The Station Theatre

2 Made in Dagenham – SDMS - The Kings Theatre

3 Our House - FMS - Ferneham Hall

4 Pirates of Penzance - UPDMS - New Theatre Royal

5 Sister Act - SDMS - Ferneham Hall

6 The Wizard of Oz – Portsmouth Players - The Kings

I. BEST AMATEUR ACTOR

1 Vincent Adams - Twelfth Night - Bench.

2 Mike Gondelle - Brimstone and Treacle - HumDrum.

3 Alan Jenkins – Made in Dagenham - SDMS.

4 Tony Johnson – The Wizard of Oz – Portsmouth Players.

5 Mark Wakeman – Death of a Salesman - Bench.

6 Sean Ridley – Farm Boy – CCADS.

J. BEST AMATEUR ACTRESS

1 Alice Corrigan - Twelfth Night - Bench.

2 Leigh Cunningham – Equus - Bench.

3 Coral Hutchesson - Carrie: The Musical - CCADS.

4 Leila Millson – Touched – HumDrum.

5 Helen Stoddart – Made in Dagenham - SDMS.

6 Emma Van Kooperen – Brimstone and Treacle - HumDrum.

K. BEST CLASSICAL

1 Karen Kingsley

2 Ben Lathbury

3 The Renaissance Choir’s partnership with the Palestrina Foundation in Italy

4 Solent Symphony Orchestra

5 Portsmouth Choral Union

6 The Music Department of the University of Portsmouth

L. BEST FILM with Portsmouth Film Society

1 Black Dog - Director: Mark Oakley

2 Last Night - Director: Riyadh Haque & John McGinty

3 To Whoever Finds My Body - Director: Chris Jump

4 Unwanted Hubbies - Director: Carol & Edward Lyon

M. BEST VISUAL ARTIST Sponsored by Aspex Gallery

1 Farkfk

2 Spencer Hunt (aka Petting Zoo Prints)

3 Madjid Dhana & Natalia Michalska

4 M-one

5 Svetlana Ochkovskaya

6 Sadie Tierney