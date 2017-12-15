The top surgeries as rated by their patients

These GP surgeries have been rated as the best in the Portsmouth area — by their patients.

The data comes from the GP Patient Survey, which is carried out every year and questions patients on their experience at surgeries.

The surgeries are ranked based on the percentage of people who said they had a ‘good experience’ at the surgery.

Coming up on top in the Portsmouth Clinical Commisioning Group (CCG) area is the John Pounds Surgery with 94 per cent, followed by the University Surgery with 93 per cent.

In last place was the Baffins surgery with 64 per cent.

Portchester Health Centre was named the top surgery in the Fareham and Gosport CCG with 97 per cent, and Forton Medical Centre in Gosport came in last with 64 per cent.

Denmead Surgery had a rating of 98 per cent - making it the best rated in the Portsmouth area as well as in the Havant and Waterlooville CCG.

Forest End Surgery in Waterlooville propped up the list with 73 per cent.

The survey is sent out once a year — with the last results being published in July — to about 1.346 million adults registered with a GP in England.

During the survey patients were asked: ‘Overall, how would you describe your experience of your GP surgery?’

They could answer very good, fairly good, neither good nor poor, fairly poor or very poor — with the first two choices being reflected in the rankings.

Respondents were also asked about how long they had to wait to make an appointment, whether they got to see their preferred GP, how long they had to wait at the surgery and whether they would recommend the practice to someone else.

Nationally, 84.8 per cent of people described their overall experience of a surgery as ‘good’.

91.9 per cent have confidence and trust in their GP, and 84.3 per cent said they were able to get an appointment to see or speak to someone the last time they tried.

But 68 per cent of people said they found it easy to get through the surgery — falling from 77.9 per cent in June 2012.

The NHS carries out the survey to allow patients to share their experiences of GP practices, to help GP practices improve their patient experience, and to make sure reliable data on all surgeries is available in one place.

The questions in the survey are created by Ipsos MORI, who administrate the process on behalf of NHS England.