This creepy feature lets iPhone users spy on you 

A little-known iPhone feature lets users channel their inner James Bond and spy on people just by using their mobile.

The creepy function was recently discovered by Apple customers and could let you find out what your family, friends or colleagues are saying behind your back.

But in order for iPhone users to turn their mobile into a spying device they will require the latest iOS operating system and AirPod wireless earphones.

Here’s what you need to know:

How does it work?

If you have an iPhone, have updated it to iOS 12 and have a pair of AirPods then you will be able to go full 007 and transform into a spy.

A twitter user, with the handle @arnoldcrndo, wrote on Wednesday: ‘If u have AirPods , u can press “Live Listen” to “On” and leave your phone in the room with someone and u can hear what they saying, thank me later.'

And according to news.com.au you will be able to leave your phone in a room up to 15 miles away and be able to hear what people are saying about you on your AirPods – which is very creepy.

What is Listen Live?

The function was introduced as one of the new features included in the latest Apple operating system, iOS 12, which was launched in late 2018.

Listen Live was not intended to be used for spying however, it was actually created for people with hearing difficulties.

On Apple's website it says: ‘With Live Listen, your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch becomes a remote microphone that sends sound to your Made for iPhone hearing aid. Live Listen can help you hear a conversation in a noisy room or hear someone speaking across the room.

‘You can use Live Listen with an iOS device that works with Made for iPhone hearing aids.’

However other uses for the feature have since been discovered – which as well as creepy spy mode, also includes turning your AirPods into walkie talkies, if you give one of your wireless headphones to another person.