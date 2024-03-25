Three Friends chosen as young ambassadors for Hampshire hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CarFest presented by bp pulse, the renowned family-fundraising festival founded by Chris Evans, is on a mission to #DoMoreGood and continue to make a difference to the lives of young children and their families across the UK. All the festival’s attendees are directly helping create a positive impact, as a percentage of every ticket sold goes towards eight amazing charities - helping kids, teens, and families up and down the country.

The family-fundraising festival has unveiled 11 individuals as the ‘Faces’ of this year's Do More Good Week initiative, with each one serving as a representative for one of the festival's eight charity partners. These partnerships result in crucial funding, directly enhancing and transforming lives across the UK. Throughout this week (Monday 25th March to Sunday 31st March), the chosen individuals are opening up and sharing their impactful stories, providing festival-goers with a profound understanding of the real-life difference their attendance makes.

Representing Naomi House & Jacksplace, hospices for life-limited and life-threatened children and young adults from central Southern England, are Ebony, 25, from Bournemouth, Josh, 29 from Southampton, and Jamie, 28, from Gosport. Ebony, who was diagnosed with Ataxia Telangiectasia, and Josh and Jamie, who suffer from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, have all received remarkable care and unwavering support from the charity. The organisation has been instrumental in helping them create a second family, and through shared experiences and genuine connections, they've built bonds that go beyond medical conditions, forming a network of understanding, compassion, and true camaraderie.

Three friends from Hampshire based hospice, Naomi House & Jakcksplace

Speaking on the bond that they have created throughout their time at Naomi House & Jacksplace, Ebony said: “Jacksplace is basically a home from home… I made a roast dinner for the whole of Jacksplace… Thank you CarFest for supporting us - you rock!”

Jamie and Josh also highlighted the importance of a community, which CarFest presented by bp pulse has helped foster, with Josh and Jamie stating respectively:

“The thing I love about Jacksplace is catching up with my friends. I don’t really know what I’d do without Jacksplace.”

“I love Jacksplace because of the amazing staff, and my brilliant friends.”

Naomi House & Jacksplace are hospices, based near Winchester, that provide vital respite, end-of-life care, and bereavement support for seriously ill children, young adults, and their families. Each ticket purchased for CarFest presented by bp pulse helps to foster this inclusive and collaborative approach, creating an environment that enhances the lives of those they touch, both within and beyond Hampshire, Wiltshire, Berkshire, Dorset, the Isle of Wight, and the surrounding regions.

Founder Chris Evans said: “CarFest exists for one purpose – to raise as much money as possible for UK based children’s charities. The fact that every single visitor to CarFest directly impacts how much we raise and how we help young people like Ebony, Jamie, and Josh is what makes it so special. Do More Good Week is about coming together as a community to make even more of a difference in the lives of others less fortunate around the added heat of our spring launch for this year’s main event.”

Launched in 2012, CarFest has been a stalwart supporter of UK children’s charities, generating over£25 million for its charitable partners since its inception. Scheduled over the Bank Holiday weekend of 23rd-25th August at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, CarFest presented by bp pulse will feature seven distinct yet connected festivals in one: AdventureFest, FoodFest, KidsFest, RetroFest, StarFest, SpaFest, and, of course, CarFest!

Of course, CarFest wouldn’t be complete without a line-up of star-studded talent! X- Factor icon Olly Murs, Eurovision heavyweight Sam Ryder, queen of British soul and our hearts Beverley Knight, pop rock legends Scouting for Girls, and reggae pop fusion pioneers UB40 ft Ali Campbell are just a few of the musical treats in store. Stay tuned for regular talent announcements, including the return of festival favourites and lots of new special guests.

Beyond the music, CarFest presented by bp pulse will host celebrities such as actor Rob Brydon, car aficionado James May, astronaut Tim Peake, and comedian Ben Miller along with renowned chefs and wellness experts. See these captivating personalities as they share hilarious and heartwarming anecdotes and unveil inside scoops, ensuring an enthralling experience all weekend!

Since its inception in 2012, the festival’s core mission has been to raise funds for UK children's charities. In 2024, the festival will be supporting BBC Children in Need, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, My Black Dog, Rainbow Trust Children's Charity, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust, Young Epilepsy, and the local Hampshire-based charity Naomi House & Jacksplace.