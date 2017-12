Have your say

THREE people have been taken to hospital after a car flipped on to its roof.

Firefighters were called to the incident in Barncroft Way, Havant at approximately 11pm on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for Havant fire station said: ‘We were called after a car had lost control and was flipped on to its roof.

‘There were three casualties that were taken to hospital, but their injuries were not life- threatening.’