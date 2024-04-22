Three people hospitalised following speedboat collision in Gosport Marina
Emergency services were called out to Gosport Marina on Saturday night (April 20) following reports of a collision just before 11pm. The ambulance service informed the police about the incident.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called shortly before 11pm on Saturday 20 April by our colleagues at South Central Ambulance Service making us aware of a speedboat that had collided in Gosport marina.”
The police said that it has also been reported that the speedboat has collided with the harbour wall in Cowes earlier that day.
The police spokesperson added: “Officers attended and three people have been taken to hospital. Their injuries are not considered life threatening at the current time. Our enquiries into the circumstances of this incident are ongoing.”
