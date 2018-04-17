Three people rescued after becoming stuck in mud off Hayling Island

Have your say

THREE people had to be rescued after becoming stuck in mud this evening in Langstone Harbour.

The Coastguard were called to scene, near the bridge leading to Hayling Island, following reports of the people stuck in a kayak at 6.47pm.

Other emergency services including the RNLI, police, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) were also called to help with the rescue.

The three people were rescued by the RNLI and helped safely back to shore.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said they sent three appliances from Havant, Fareham and Cosham which were stood down just after 7.30pm.

Scas sent its Hazardous Area Response Team which supported other paramedics at the scene.