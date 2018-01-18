Tight Modern pops up to showcase art from ‘outsiders’

FIFTEEN marginalised artists will have their work displayed at the world’s smallest pop-up gallery.

The Tight Modern is a miniature replica of the iconic Tate Modern, showcasing the UK’s best under-represented artists who face extreme barriers due to mental health, disability or social circumstance.

The Tight Modern in Brighton

This year’s event will digitally project the artwork of ten artists picked from last year’s tour plus five ‘wild card’ artists picked by Creative Future and will be shown at the Aspex Gallery in Gunwharf Quays.

Director of the gallery, Jo Bushnell said: ‘This project supports artists who may not usually have the confidence to have their work displayed and we took part last year and it proved really popular.’

The pieces were selected by a panel of arts industry professionals, who also chose the Curators’ Choice prizes.

Jo said: ‘All the pieces of art in the exhibition use a real mixture of mediums so we have paintings, drawings and collages for example.

A previous visit of the Tight Modern to Aspex Gallery

‘It is a really interesting and diverse collection.’

Visitors to the exhibition at the Aspex Gallery will also have the chance to pick their own favourite piece to win the Public Prize at the awards ceremony in March while the curators will pick six works by artists who will receive a range of prestigious arts development prizes.

The winners will also be included in a group show at Portsmouth’s Aspex Gallery in 2019.

Jo added: ‘I think it is great that the public get to vote for their favourite and be involved in the project.’

The Gallery will be hosting an informal Tight Modern celebration event on Thursday January 25 at 6pm.

All are welcome, and booking is not required.

Jo said: ‘We are a mainstream gallery in the city and being open, accessible and diverse is absolutely crucial to our work and that is why we are taking part in this.

‘This project gives artists that opportunity to show their work with us and hopefully give them confidence in their work and ability.’

The Tight Modern exhibition will run from Saturday January 20 until Wednesday January 31 at the Aspex Gallery.

For more information visit aspex.org.uk/