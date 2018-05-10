Toilet fire at Gosport school

Have your say

STUDENTS were evacuated from a school in Gosport after a fire was discovered in the toilet of a library.

Firefighters were called to Brune Park Community School this morning to reports of a fire.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire Service said: ‘We were called to Military Road in Gosport at 11.26am and five engines from Gosport, Fareham and Southsea attended with support vehicles from Portchester.

‘The fire was in a toilet in a library from toilet paper set on fire.

‘The toilet was badly damaged by smoke and the stop message came in at 12.04pm.’

‘One adult was assessed by the ambulance for smoke inhalation.’

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a jet hose reel to put the fire out.

No-one was injured.