Tom prepares to cycle 900 miles for liver charity

AN ADVENTUROUS cyclist will be pedalling a staggering 900 miles across the UK to raise money for charity.

Tom Brading, a 23-year -ld engineering apprentice from Gosport, will be cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.

Tom will be setting off on August 10, with the target of raising £3,000 for the charity.

The Children’s Liver Disease Foundation is a charity that is particularly close to Tom’s heart; his 22-year-old girlfriend, Cozette, was born with the rare liver disease, biliary atresia.

Cozette underwent a life-saving liver transplant when she was just two years old, with the charity supporting the family through that time.

Tom said: ‘I know that the charity provided invaluable support to Cozette and her family at a really difficult time.

‘Without the fundraising and support which they gave, things could have gone very differently.

‘I am so lucky to have met her and this might not have been possible if it wasn’t for the work that Children’s Liver Disease Foundation do.’

Cycling enthusiast Tom came up with the idea for the challenge with two friends, having done a charity cycle ride two years ago.

He and his friends will be cycling the 900 miles in just 14 days.

Tom said: ‘We decided to do something that we enjoy while raising money for our chosen charities.

‘Land’s End to John O’Groats will be the hardest thing any of us have ever done and we plan to make it an adventure to remember.

‘We will be camping along our route, taking all the kit we require with us on our bikes, and aim to complete the journey in no more than 14 days.’

Chief executive of Children’s Liver Disease Foundation, Alison Taylor, said: ‘We rely almost entirely on voluntary donations, so we are delighted to hear about Tom’s cycling challenge.

‘He has set himself a tough target, both in terms of the physical effort and his fundraising, and we wish him all the best.

‘I’ve no doubt it will be a memorable experience and the funds he raises will enable us to continue to make a real difference.’