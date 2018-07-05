Torrential downpours that could be a ‘risk to life’ may hit Portsmouth​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​, Met Office warns

Have your say

TORRENTIAL downpours which could be a ‘risk to life’ could strike the Portsmouth area, the Met Office has warned.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for the south east today.

A weather warning has been issued to the Portsmouth area this afternoon Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Weather experts have said that thunderstorms are likely to break out across the region, bringing with it heavy rain and the chance of hail.

A Met Office said: ‘While some parts will see little rain, afternoon thunderstorms are likely to bring torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places.’

The weather warning will run from midday until 7pm.

Forecasters have warned people that spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail, the Met Office said.

And there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out this afternoon before fading away by early evening.

The Met Office said 20-30 mm of rain could fall in an hour in a few places, leading to surface water flooding, while there is a chance of one or two impacts from lightning and hail.