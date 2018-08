A CARE home in Horndean has treated 12 of their elderly residents to their first trip to the Spinnaker Tower.

The trip was organised by staff at the Pear Tree Court care home, in Portsmouth Road, after they found out that the Portsmouth born-and-bred residents had never visited the landmark.

‘Everybody had a wonderful day, and you could see from their reactions just how thrilled everyone was,’ said Ray Arnold, home manager.