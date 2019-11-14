90 minute delays on M27 towards Portsmouth following crash

MOTORISTS are being warned they face delays of 90 minutes on the M27 this morning.

A crash happened on the eastbound carriageway at Junction 7, for Hedge End, and is affecting traffic heading towards Portsmouth.

90 minute delays on the M27 this morning. Picture: ROMANSE

Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE twitter account is warning that there are 90 minute delays stretching back to Junction 4, for the M3.

Two lanes were initially blocked following the crash but one has since re-opened however heavy disruption remains.

READ MORE: Watch the John Lewis Christmas advert for 2019

ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - One lane remains BLOCKED due to RTI at J7/A334 #HedgeEnd, approx 90 MINUTE delays heading back towards J4/#M3. Avoid if possible.'

A picture shared by the account appears to show that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

READ MORE: Taxi drivers and and council to tackle 'terrible' spate of vandalism in Portsmouth

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.